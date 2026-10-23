The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
5d

Well spotted parallel of Mangione as modern day Raskolnikov! I fear that this is but a harbinger of a looming increase in political violence.

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KALIKIANO KALEI's avatar
KALIKIANO KALEI
5d

Excellent commentary on Mangione, contrasted to Dostoyevsky's character Raskolnikov. As always, truth is the first casualty on the list when inexperienced, idealistic "visionaries" concoct their own interpretations of 'proper' standards of moral rectitude. As has been clearly (and endlessly) repeated and proven, time and time again throughout history, a genius can still commit the most heinous crime conceivable. All it takes is the same dynamic catalyst: Insufficient time spent on this earth observing and soberly reflecting upon one's fellow human beings. Too many today regard anyone with a PhD in any discipline as an unimpeachable semi-deity. There are millions of individuals who never got beyond grammar school who contributed positively to our species' advancement. Regrettably, those young people who regard Mangione utterly blameless, as a neo-Greek God, suffer from the very same deficit he did. Callow inexperience with real life and its up-lifting ethical standards.

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