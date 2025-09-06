Being a writer and editor is a good gig. I’m fortunate to have it. But like any job, it has its challenges.

One I’ve been encountering is a kind of Hamlet syndrome. I’m struggling to take action. It’s not that I don’t have things to say. It’s that at times I’m paralyzed by the sheer number of events happening that demand attention.

So today, I’m leaning on stories written by others and offering my own reflections.

The first involves drama at the Federal Reserve over President Trump’s attempt to remove Lisa Cook as a Fed governor over allegations that she committed occupancy loan fraud.

Is the move politically motivated? Absolutely. Is there danger with presidents plucking off board governors? Very much.

Yet my colleague Will Luther offers a sober assessment of how we arrived here.

“Democrats are understandably upset about Trump’s attempt to fire Cook. But their calls for central bank independence ring hollow. Time and time again, they have shown themselves willing to play politics with the Fed — when it suits their interests.”

Will provides the receipts, and I urge subscribers to read the story, which is more important than Americans realize. The politicization of the Federal Reserve is serious, dangerous, and something I oppose — but it’s clear that Trump is playing a game his political opponents created.

Second, I tried to write about the recent tragedy in Minneapolis, which involved transsexual gunman Robin Westman killing two children and injuring several more in a mass shooting targeting Annunciation Catholic Church. I failed. I just couldn’t do it.

These words from the shooter’s “manifesto” haunted me: “I know I am not a woman, but I definitely don’t feel like a man.”

Westman knew he wasn’t a woman, but he pretended to be one, turning himself into a monstrosity in the process. Why? Christopher Rufo provides the answer.

“For the past decade, the Left’s intellectual apparatus has concocted a narrative about ‘gender-affirming care,’ ‘trans joy,’ and “authentic gender identity,’ which has captured institutions and promised to punish dissenters. The trans movement lures troubled young people, such as Westman, with promises of love, affirmation, self-esteem, and authenticity.”

If you’re wondering why transgenderism is suddenly a social contagion, there’s your answer. It’s not just that people like Westman were lying to themselves. Ideologues convinced a lot of people, including folks like Malcolm Gladwell, to participate in their lie through intimidation.

It would be easy to call Gladwell a coward, but before you do, a question is in order: How many of us participated in the lie, at least to some degree? Maybe it was as simple as deleting a tweet or a Facebook comment because we were afraid of being bullied, much like J.K. Rowling has been. Maybe it was biting our tongue over coffee with a progressive neighbor. Or maybe it was affirming a family who said her daughter was considering becoming a boy to protect her feelings.

Not everyone went on TV and was “cowed” into saying things they didn’t believe, like Gladwell did. But many participated in other ways in something they knew or deeply believed to be untrue: “that a man can become a woman and achieve fulfilment through name changes, cross-sex hormones, and genital surgeries.”

In his 1972 Nobel Prize speech, the great Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn urged people to do an extraordinary thing: do not participate in falsehood.

“The simple act of an ordinary brave man is not to participate in lies, not to support false actions!” Solzhenitsyn wrote. “His rule: Let that come into the world, let it even reign supreme—only not through me.”

To live not by lies is not an idea that ends with trans identity, of course. Apply it to your life. Live it.

Finally, a shoutout to Bari Weiss, who is reportedly set to sell the Free Press to Paramount for a cool $200 million. Weiss, many will recall, was railroaded out of the New York Times for not being woke enough for her colleagues.

In her resignation letter, which came one month after the Grey Lady sacked editor James Bennett following a Maoist-like struggle session, Weiss explained her decision.

“I’ve always comforted myself with the notion that the best ideas win out. But ideas cannot win on their own,” she wrote. “They need a voice. They need a hearing. Above all, they must be backed by people willing to live by them.”

So Weiss struck out on her own and launched the Free Press.

As I noted on Twitter, it turns out that getting run out of the Times by a bunch of ill-tempered social justice fundamentalists was the best thing that ever happened to Bari.

Kudos to her for identifying a gap in the market, having a vision, and delivering.