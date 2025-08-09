The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alexander.helphand's avatar
alexander.helphand
4d

Were they really ready to surrender? And sitting and parsing one bomb o.k. the second not ok., as a layman permit me to disagree with you and even Gen. Eisenhower. The whole debate strikes me as 20/20 hindsight. Tolkiens thoughts are much more complex, but I don't think you could run a country on them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jon Miltimore
DMC's avatar
DMC
5d

The assumption that the Japanese were ready to surrender is just that l, a theory. It was far more complicated and many parties were ok with ceasing hostilities but wanted no occupation and even retention of other territory.

JRR was right. This got them to cave. We talk about American and Japanese lives saved but never talk about China , Indonesia and Malaysia that were still being brutally oppressed until August 9.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 jjmilt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture