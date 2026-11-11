Earlier this week, Jensen Huang apologized to Nvidia employees and his family after it was revealed he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

“I know an apology cannot undo what I have done,” he wrote. “I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.”

Just last week, Nvidia was the most valuable company in the world. Following news of the affair, the company shed hundreds of billions of dollars in market value—$200 billion in a single day.

Huang is the single largest individual stockholder of the company, which means his act of infidelity has already cost him tens of millions of dollars. It could end up costing him much more. According to reports, Huang and his wife don’t have a prenup, which means a divorce could cost him up to $80 billion. (Not to make light of anyone’s potential divorce, but the post below made me laugh.)

The episode reminds me of something I read years ago about why men cheat.

A survey of thousands of Europeans and Americans offered self-reported reasons. The number one reason women reported cheating was that their partner stopped paying attention to them. While there’s no noble reason for cheating, there’s at least here a reason that rises above animal appetites: the cheater felt alone or abandoned.

For men, however, it was simpler and baser: the person the cheater hooked up with was “really hot.”

I noted at the time that the survey was troubling for anyone who takes marriage vows seriously.

It suggests that, at least for men, marital fidelity does not necessarily depend on satisfaction or happiness within the marriage. A man can be happy in his marriage, enjoy a healthy sex life, and have few reservations about his relationship, yet still be unfaithful if an appealing opportunity for an affair presents itself—at least if the person is “really hot.”

I remember thinking at the time how sad this was. After all, there’s always someone more beautiful, even if you’re already married to a beautiful person.

“A man cheated on Halle Berry. A man cheated on Natalie Portman. A man cheated on Beyoncé. A man cheated on Emily Ratajkowski. A man cheated on Shakira,” an X user recently pointed out.

We, of course, don’t know why men cheated in these instances. Maybe for some of these guys it was issues #5 (my partner wasn’t paying attention to me).

And to be fair, we don’t know the reasons why Huang committed infidelity. Still, I think many readers would agree the paramour (pictured below) meets the “really hot” threshold.