Former adult film star Jenna Jameson is speaking publicly about her personal transformation—and what she hopes others can take from it.

“After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too,” Jameson, 51, wrote over an Instagram reel that shows her looking into the camera before mouthing the words “switching sides.”

Many of my readers are probably not Christians, but I am. And when I see a conversion like this, I can’t help but stop and celebrate it. To be clear, I’m not happy to have someone on “my team.” I’m rejoicing over someone experiencing the Good News of Jesus Christ.

The fact that Jameson was in the porn industry doesn’t matter. She’s reborn. Her old life is dead. This is one of the beauties of Christianity, yet somehow a great many Christians can’t see it.

About 18 months ago, I wrote about Nala Ray, an OnlyFans performer who became a Christian after making millions. A lot of Christians seemed upset by this.

As I wrote at the time, they really missed the memo of the Gospel.

One needn’t approve of her previous lifestyle to celebrate her newfound faith. But nor should it be used against her. One of the primary tenets of the Christian faith is the idea of redemption. We’re all fallen. We’re all sinful. But we are redeemed through the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross. The Bible is clear that this gift of forgiveness applies to anyone who repents in the name of their Redeemer. There is no asterisk that says redemption doesn’t apply to those who’ve engaged in sins of the flesh. (And be thankful for that, because most of us have at one time or another.) Indeed, Jesus himself twice forgives women who committed sexual sins, once in John 8:11 when he refuses to condemn an adulterous woman a mob was seeking to stone and again when he meets a Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well and tells her he is the Messiah that has been promised (Matthew 11:28–30; John 4:37–39).

Any Christians slamming Jenna Jameson would do well to read Luke 15:7.

“I tell you that in the same way, there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents, than over ninety-nine righteous persons who need no repentance.”

Now, a cynic might look at Christianity and think it’s pretty weak gruel. Someone can go and sin their whole life and then repent, and all is forgiven. It’s a religion bound to attract the dregs, soft-headed folks who can’t handle their own past.

I understand why some people might feel this way. Heck, I did at one point. There are a couple of problems with this reasoning, though. For one, most sinners don’t repent. Secondly, Christianity attracts many who are not soft-headed sensualists (to borrow a term from Dostoevsky).

A case in point (perhaps) is Charles Murray, who recently appeared on Andrew Sullivan’s podcast. Murray and Sullivan are both, as far as intellectuals go, kind of legends to me.

I’ve been reading Sullivan for 20 years, and he’s one of the only people on Substack I think is worth paying to listen to. Murray, meanwhile, I actually had the pleasure of meeting about 10 years ago when I picked him up at the airport prior to a speech he delivered on behalf of an organization for which I worked. (I still remember the day clearly for three reasons: 1) President Trump had just fired James Comey, and both Murray and I were shocked by the development; 2) I got the distinct impression I terrified our keynote speaker with my erratic driving as we left the airport; 3) I did a poor job as “handler” of Murray at the reception, as I was too busy having cocktails and mucking it up with donors.)

The discussion between the two men is fascinating, and it focuses largely on Murray’s latest book: Taking Religion Seriously (2025).

Sullivan, 62, says that for men of his generation, religion was mostly seen as “a relic.” People tried not to be openly bigoted toward religion, but faith was generally viewed with contempt. (I saw this myself in graduate school, when a professor looked genuinely appalled—if not disgusted—after my response to his question about whether I really believed Jesus of Nazareth was crucified and rose from the dead.)

Murray says he didn’t view faith with contempt; he simply didn’t need it. There was no “God-shaped hole.”

“A personal God was off the table,” said Murray, a long-professed secularist/agnostic.

Murray and Sullivan described an unspoken assumption in elite academic circles (Sullivan went to Oxford, Murray to Harvard and MIT) that intelligent people simply didn’t believe in God.

Yet something changed in Murray. It began when his wife said something about their infant daughter: “I realized I loved her more than evolution required.”

It’s a memorable line—one David Brooks (a friend of the Murray family) has quoted—but it was the feeling that mattered. For Murray’s highly educated wife, that moment planted the idea that there was something beyond the material world. She joined a Quaker church. Soon Murray went with her. And over time, something happened: he began to pray.

“I can’t even remember what it was,” he tells Sullivan. “I prayed as earnestly as I knew how… and I got this impression that the prayer had worked.”

That frightened him. I understand why. I once had a prayer answered in a way that was unmistakable—so clear it defied reason. And it scared me, too.

Sullivan, a Catholic, described his spiritual journey (which was different from his religious journey). It was quite different from Murray’s.

“I couldn’t not believe in God,” Sullivan tells his guest.

Whether Murray has “found Jesus” is unclear. Richard Hanania seems to believe he has (see below).

I hope Hanania is right. But from the discussion with Sullivan, he doesn’t seem quite there yet. Whatever the case, I find it interesting that Murray’s journey toward Christianity is rooted in something quite different than Jenna Jameson’s.

Murray recalled a conversation he had with Charles Krauthammer over a game of chess.

“Why is there something rather than nothing?” Krauthammer asked, a reference to Heidegger’s famous question.

It’s a simple but profound question, one that nagged at Murray’s mind—and for good reason. Our minds are used to cause-and-effect reasoning, but if there was originally “nothing,” there would be no cause, no time, and no space to produce “something.” This creates a paradox: if everything requires a cause, what caused the universe, and if nothing requires no cause, why did anything exist at all?

This line of thinking opens the door to the idea that the universe might need an ultimate, self-existent cause, which is central to classical theism. And it seems to have made a deep impression on Murray.

To be clear, I don’t think a lot of people become Christians because of this type of thinking, but I also was one. Yes, I went to Sunday school as a child, but if I’m being honest, I believed in theism before I believed in Christianity. The deeper I looked into the science of God’s creation—the Anthropic Principle, the fine-tuning theory, the complexity of DNA, etc.—the more convinced I became that there was a method to our universe.

Only later did I come to believe that the Gospels are actually true—that a Savior was sent to redeem mankind in fulfillment of the Old Testament, and that this Savior rose from the grave after being condemned to death by the Roman state. (For skeptics and believers alike, I recommend Lee Strobel’s The Case for Christ.)

So yeah, I believe Jesus was the Son of God. And this is why I’m happy to see Jenna Jameson accept Him. Can Charles Murray do the same? I think he can.

Bonus Content: The song below by Sleeping at Last hits me in a spot I can’t explain. It explores the miracle of our existence in the most beautiful way possible. When I am leaving this earth, I’ll want it on my playlist.