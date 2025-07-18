The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Liz LaSorte
Jul 18

Scariest words ever spoken by man: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.

Demian Entrekin 🏴‍☠️
Jul 19Edited

There is no fact-based defense for rent control. It is a short term political play to purchase the votes of renters who live in high demand neighborhoods, and it dooms those neighborhoods to decline and blight.

