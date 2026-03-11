[These views are my own.]

For years, I’ve avoided talking about the death of Jeffrey Epstein. The convicted sex offender who was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 left behind a trail of unanswered questions.

Almost immediately, the circumstances of his death—officially ruled a suicide while he was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges—became the subject of endless conspiracy theories and partisan finger-pointing.

Privately, I would talk with others about the case. I’ve admitted it’s not unreasonable to suspect foul play. Epstein appeared to have been playing a dangerous game, one not unlike the seedy schemes Hollywood has explored in films like L.A. Confidential, the fantastic neo-noir directed by Curtis Hanson and based on the novel by James Ellroy.

The comparison is not perfect, of course, but it captures the unsettling possibility that Epstein’s sexual world was entangled with powerful people whose interests might not have been served by a public trial.

That said, evidence was always thin, and speculating publicly about Epstein’s death seemed imprudent and — let’s be honest — carried risks: Nobody wants to be labeled a conspiracy theorist.

Well, I think that time is over because of two new developments, which I only learned about after doing a bit of Googling after someone sent me the clip below, which shows Joe Rogan and Michael Shellenberger debating the possibility that Epstein was murdered.

Shellenberger is a skeptic, Rogan is not. But that’s not what’s important.

What’s important is the revelations surrounding one of Epstein’s guards, which were uncovered during an FBI investigation. News reports say one guard made a dozen cash deposits into her bank accounts in the months leading up to Epstein’s death.

Via The Telegraph:

"Tova Noel, 37, one of two officers accused of falsifying prisoner record checks that night, made a final cash deposit of $5,000 (£3,729) into her bank account less than a fortnight earlier on July 30. A total of 12 ATM cash deposits, beginning in October 2018, were flagged by her bank to the FBI in a 'suspicious activity report' in November 2019."

That’s not all. That same guard, according to the Department of Justice, was Googling Epstein’s name in the minutes leading up to his death.

“New documents show that one of Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guards did an internet search of him minutes before he was found dead in his jail cell. According to the Department of Justice, correctional officer Tova Noel did a Google search that said ‘latest on Epstein in jail’ at 5:42 in the morning and again at 5:52 on August 10, 2019. That’s less than 40 minutes before Epstein was reported to be found dead in his cell.”

Let me be clear. I agree with Shellenberger that this evidence is circumstantial. It proves nothing in itself.

And yet, the fact remains that one of the guards who admitted to falsifying records and failing to complete the 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. rounds was also depositing large amounts of cash into her bank account in the weeks leading up to Epstein’s death. And she was Googling his name shortly before his body was discovered.

To say it doesn’t look good is an understatement. Nor does it look good that the DOJ, according to the Miami Herald, failed to ask Noel about these cash deposits in her interview.

It’s true we still don’t know exactly how Jeffrey Epstein died. Yet it’s increasingly difficult to ignore the frightening possibility that he may have died under circumstances far more sinister than the public has been told—or many of us would like to believe possible.