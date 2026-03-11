The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Barry's avatar
Michael Barry
15h

A few days after his death and autopsy I heard a coroner say on a TV interview that Epstein’s hyoid bone was found to be broken in his throat. That same coroner also said that such injury was indicative of a strangulation death, and not normally seen in a hanging.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jon Miltimore
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 jjmilt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture