The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Fluffy McNutter's avatar
Fluffy McNutter
4d

The idea of “non violence” is the biggest bullshit sandwich sold to the willing dupes. Every one of the non-violent movements is simply a provisional wing of the terrorist group or the insurgency. India was liberated by violent means while Ghandi was larping a saint while sleeping with young girls, drinking his own urine, giving vaginal cleansing to the idiot white women and writing letters to the European Jews to surrender to Germans.

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Tao Of Freedom's avatar
Tao Of Freedom
4d

Gandhi liberated more people, about a billion, using non violence, than the sum of people "liberated" by violent revolution to date.

India is the largest democracy in history by far, with three times the population of the USA.

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