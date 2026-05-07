The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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DMC's avatar
DMC
21h

just an aside but My wife and i went to a one man play "C.S Lweis at Christmas" I believe is the title. We loved it. His friendship with Tolkien was often referenced in the play. what people need to remember is these stodgy old college professors who beyond being successful academics and fantastic fiction writers were also survivors of one of the worst calamities of mankind and were, literally, neck deep in it. Truly admirable.

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Glitterpuppy's avatar
Glitterpuppy
11hEdited

I just got word that my autistic grandson won an honor in geometry. He also has a 3.95 gpa in his high school classes. No, the classes are not remedial. His single mother has spent her life making sure that her son is equipped for this life. I’m always amazed of the excellence and discipline in the current state of the world.

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