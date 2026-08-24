The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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CeeMcG's avatar
CeeMcG
1d

Agree about Rogue One, it’s the only decent thing to come out of the franchise in the last 20 years.

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Michael McGrath's avatar
Michael McGrath
1d

Andor

..hope remains.

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