The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
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The New York Giants and New York Jets haven't had a regular home field in New York City since the prior millennium. Same goes for the Washington War Pigs, er, Commanders, who haven't played their home games in D.C. since the 1990s. The New England Patriots don't play in Boston.

Teams in the NFL and in other major sports leagues have been escaping the city propers for a long time. They still use the names of the metropolitan areas or entire states (or in the case of new England, entire regions) for marketing purposes. Not all teams call the suburbs home, but enough do that it's not a shock to find out a team is considering getting out of the high-density urban areas.

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DMC's avatar
DMC
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As someone who gets involved in stadium builds, I would recommend this site. Field of Schemes. https://www.fieldofschemes.com It shows the sordid side of stadium financing billionaire welfare plans.

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