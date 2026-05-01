Even though I’m a beef man, I still love hot dogs. They are a perfect ball field snack and also work well in eggs. But hot dogs in Hamburger Helper? Sorry, hard pass.

Yet that is what the brand is now suggesting (see below).

You can probably guess why, and my colleague Laura Williams offers a full explanation at The Daily Economy.

Other Interesting Stuff From Around the Web

Writing for The Libertarian Institute, Daniel Klein explores Adam Smith’s (enlightened) views on colonialism.

A young Sylvester Stallone explains why he decided to make Rocky.

If you are interested in what really broke the financial system, listen to my colleague Paul Mueller’s discussion with Pete Earle and Lydia Mashburn Newman.

US oil exports have reached historic highs. People on Twitter are trying to convince me this is somehow a very bad thing.

Noah Smith has a very good essay explaining why shoplifting is bad. (This shouldn’t have to be explained, and yet …)

At UnHerd, Joel Kotkin shares an important observation about a new trend in the Digital Age: “…in the early days of the AI era, layoffs seem to be concentrated among college graduates and those with masters degrees, rather than affecting students with high-school or trade-school diplomas.”

Finally, my friend Barry Brownstein writes on Ben Sasse, the former US Senator dying from pancreatic cancer who recently shared a very important message with 60 Minutes.