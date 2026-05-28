The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Robert Labossiere's avatar
Robert Labossiere
11mEdited

This makes so much sense. We are marching (or maybe not marching so much as stumbling) towards authoritarianism: justified by both left and right as necessary to counter the other's authoritarianism.

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Elena's avatar
Elena
24m

Although Hitler didn't kill himself according to documents released by the gouvernement of Argentina:

1. https://www.dailymail.com/sciencetech/article-14571845/CIA-docs-reveal-Hitlers-escape-WWII-new-Nazi-reports-set-release.html;

2. https://www.argentina.gob.ar/interior/archivo-general-de-la-nacion/documentacion-sobre-el-nazismo

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