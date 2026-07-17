Summer blockbusters are back. Thanks to a slew of hits, Hollywood is eyeing its first $10 billion year since before the pandemic.

As a movie lover, this is welcome news to me. Stories are important to humans. They shape us, inspire us, and teach us what it means to be human (at least when they’re done right).

But can Hollywood still do this? I’m not sure it can.

I recently saw two of the summer’s hits—Disclosure Day and Masters of the Universe. Neither film was great, but to my surprise, Masters of the Universe was a much better film than Steven Spielberg’s latest effort.

Disclosure Day, which I saw with my two sons (ages 12 and 9), is a slow burn and never quite lands after it finally gets off the ground. The film follows a cybersecurity specialist (Some Guy) and a television meteorologist (Emily Blunt) who become entangled in a government conspiracy to conceal decades of extraterrestrial contact, racing to expose the truth before a shadowy defense contractor silences them as the world teeters on the brink of global war.

The movie explores some interesting ideas involving the intersection of extraterrestrial life and faith, but it’s not enough to save the movie or make us care about the characters. My youngest son kept grabbing my wrist to look at my watch, a reflex I had to fight myself several times during the film.

“You told me this was an alien movie,” he said as we left the cinema.

Skip this one.

Masters of the Universe is a better flick. And it seems to be picking up steam after a soft opening, enough to have already landed a sequel.

I grew up watching He-Man and playing with the toys. I had Castle Grayskull, and Ram-Man was my favorite action figure (after He-Man). The movie stays largely faithful to the characters from the original cartoon (minus Orko), though much of the story unfolds on Earth.

The plot is simple: After Skeletor invades Eternia, Prince Adam—the long-lost heir to the throne who has spent years living an ordinary life on Earth—must reclaim the Sword of Power and return home to confront the evil warlock.