A couple months ago, I said it was finally time to talk about Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

For years, I avoided discussing the convicted sex offender who was found dead in his jail cell in 2019.

Were the circumstances surrounding his death fishy? Yes. But who needs another conspiracy theory?

Yet two developments in the case caused me to finally weigh in publicly (I’ve discussed the case privately with trusted friends plenty). First, fresh reports found one of Epstein’s guards made a dozen cash deposits into her bank accounts in the months leading up to his death. Second, government documents showed one of his prison guards conducting an internet search of him minutes before his death.

Circumstantial? Of course. But even if there’s no fire, that’s an awful lot of smoke, and it suggests the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death may be more sinister than the public has been led to believe.

The problem is that even to entertain this possibility, one must acknowledge the possibility of a vast conspiracy.

Most serious people don’t want to do that. I certainly don’t. Being labeled a “conspiracy theorist” is a fast track to professional destruction. Yet conspiracies do occur, and those who conspire know how to use the term to silence open discussion.

We saw this during the pandemic. People who suggested the COVID-19 virus might have originated in a Chinese lab conducting research on coronaviruses were promptly labeled conspiracy theorists. We later learned those accusations stemmed from the very people and institutions conspiring to shape the narrative!

My point is this: labeling someone a “conspiracy theorist” is essentially ad hominem, but ad hominem can be very effective.

That’s why I couldn’t help but notice this line in The New York Times, which ran a story on the “purported suicide note” of Mr. Epstein:

“The New York City medical examiner ruled Mr. Epstein’s death a suicide,” reporters Benjamin Weiser, Jan Ransom, and Steve Eder wrote. “In the years since, revelations of security lapses inside the jail have spawned endless theories about how Mr. Epstein died and whether he was murdered.” (emphasis added)

Did you catch that? Endless theories—not endless “conspiracy theories.”

These alternative theories, of course, would require an actual conspiracy, but the Times’s decision not to use the phrase “conspiracy theory” is notable. The paper’s writers and editors clearly understand that the term is loaded. By opting to avoid it, they are signaling a shift from some of its previous coverage (see below).

Let me be clear: I am not saying Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide. I do not know whether he did or did not.

My point is that people, especially reporters and thinkers who strive for objectivity, should refrain from using the term “conspiracy theorist” to silence critics or attack others. That is not in the spirit of open dialogue or inquiry. Yes, there are plenty of far-fetched conspiracy theories. But there are also more genuine conspiracies than many know about, or are willing to admit.

I would like to think The New York Times’ shift on this matter stems from a renewed commitment to open dialogue and inquiry, rather than a shift in the political terrain that has turned the Epstein scandal into a headache for the right.

Do I believe that? Nope. But I would like to.