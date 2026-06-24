The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Adam Haman's avatar
Adam Haman
20h

The problem here, ultimately, is that policing is provided by a monopolist. It's even worse when you take the police union into consideration. As is pointed out in the comments, policing is a hard job, and exactly what cops should or should not be doing in that job is tricky. That's why a monopolist provider is such a bad idea. Basic economics teaches us the monopolist will charge too high a price and deliver too low (or too poor) a service. The normal dynamism of market pressures and competition simply do not exist in this system. We must rely on the political means to enact change, and that's a wretchedly thin reed.

Great article, Jon, as usual. When I was younger, I automatically sided with Rambo. As I get older, a crack opens where I'm siding with the sheriff a little at first - but not the torture and abuse, obviously.

Freedom of association allows us to sort these sorts of things out, but of course, the state disallows that as a matter of principle and law. Too bad.

Now I'm going to have to go read the book!

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Glitterpuppy's avatar
Glitterpuppy
1d

Often times, a broken tail light is in inconsequential. How about two? How about two and deep tinted windows? The cops play the odds.

That’s how they catch drug runners on I 10, the major drug highway in the US. Of course, maybe we should let them pass. You state that a number of people get killed in a minor traffic stop, or infraction, without filling in the missing information. Lots of important backstory left out on this one. Maybe the wrong story.

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