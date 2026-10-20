The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Michael Gurbada's avatar
Michael Gurbada
7dEdited

The “prescriptions” section at the end of most political books is usually the weakest. Describing a problem is always easier than offering solutions. I’m not sure what “culural moderate” means. For me, anybody who argues against respecting full human rights for all human beings, RIGHT NOW, is not a person or position I can support.

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Chuck Flounder's avatar
Chuck Flounder
7d

Let's be real, the only reason anyone cares what she thinks is because she's a cute girl. She still thinks Obamacare was a good idea, because she happens to have a rare medical condition that is favorably covered. Liberal emotional types are always spellbound by a personal anecdote, just as conservatives can't understand that "moral relativism" is a perennial fact of human nature, not merely an indicator of civilization in decline, and libertarians have trouble understanding that socialists are not merely naive intellectuals who misunderstand behavioral economics, but many of them are in fact psychopaths who wish to enslave their fellow human beings.

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