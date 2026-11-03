The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
5h

Of course California will vote for the wealth tax because the normies believe that they will get free stuff from rich people and are not capable of working out the deleterious secondary policy effects such as capital flight.

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