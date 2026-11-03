California’s proposed wealth tax on billionaires reminds me of that Seinfeld episode where George negotiates for less money on the TV pilot Jerry.

In the episode, NBC offers Jerry and George $13,000 for their pilot script, a “show about nothing,” which George thinks is too low.

“It’s a pretty standard deal,” Susan explains to George.

“Standard?” George responds. “Is Ted Danson’s deal standard?”

Susan laughs and explains that George isn’t Ted Danson. George doesn’t listen. He rejects the $13,000. He wants to play hardball to scare the network into paying more.

The network says, “To hell with them.” NBC walks. At this point, George realizes he made a mistake. He begs Russell Dalrymple, the president of NBC, to do the show at the price he originally offered them. But Russell says it’s too late. NBC has already moved on to another writing team.

“These deals are already made,” Russell says.

“Okay, ten thousand,” George says. No dice.

“Eight thousand,” George says.

At this point, Russell relents. He agrees to pay them $8,000 for the pilot. But now George has to explain to Jerry that they aren’t getting $13,000 for the show. George had assured Jerry that holding out for more money was a no-brainer, and he had mocked Jerry for saying he was going to blow the deal.

“You passed?” Jerry says. “How could you do that?”

“Jerry, my young friend, you are so naive,” George replies. “You know about a few things. You know about comedy, a little bit about relationships, some baseball, but you are so far out of your element here, you are embarrassing yourself. Now listen to me. I am negotiating. Negotiation, this is what you do in business.”

Jerry doesn’t buy it.

“Let me explain to you what you just did,” he says. “There are literally hundreds of people trying to get pilot deals with them this year. They go with maybe five. Okay, if we pass, they go to the next show.”

When Jerry learns he was right and they’re now doing the pilot for less money, he lets George have it.

“Let me see if I understand this. In other words, you held out for... less money?” he says. “You know, the basic idea of negotiation, as I understand it, is to get your price to go... up!”

How does this relate to California’s wealth tax? Well, as some readers already know, since I wrote about this last week, economists recently conducted a study showing that California’s proposed wealth tax on billionaires is likely to result in less money for the state.

“Across 100,000 simulated revenue and discount rate combinations,” economists Benjamin Jaros and Joshua Rauh write, “85 percent of plausible outcomes produce a negative net present value of state revenues.”

I can practically hear Jerry Seinfeld: “You know, the basic idea of a tax, as I understand it, is to get revenue to go... up!”

Will Californians vote for this today? We’ll soon find out.