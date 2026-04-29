I’ve been a fan of the author E.B. White for a very long time. His short story The Door is one of the best in the genre. (The story is quite mad, but we’ll have to wait for another day to deconstruct that one.)

For years, I tried to get my daughter to read Charlotte’s Web. I’m not sure she ever did, but I did take my children to the play, and they enjoyed it.

Several years ago I discovered a lovely letter White wrote to a man who had last faith in humanity. The letter was dated March 30, 1973.

Dear Mr. Nadeau: As long as there is one upright man, as long as there is one compassionate woman, the contagion may spread and the scene is not desolate. Hope is the thing that is left to us, in a bad time. I shall get up Sunday morning and wind the clock, as a contribution to order and steadfastness. Sailors have an expression about the weather: they say, the weather is a great bluffer. I guess the same is true of our human society — things can look dark, then a break shows in the clouds, and all is changed, sometimes rather suddenly. It is quite obvious that the human race has made a queer mess of life on this planet. But as a people we probably harbor seeds of goodness that have lain for a long time waiting to sprout when the conditions are right. Man’s curiosity, his relentlessness, his inventiveness, his ingenuity have led him into deep trouble. We can only hope that these same traits will enable him to claw his way out. Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day. Sincerely, E. B. White

The letter gets at something worth remembering. The human story is a long and winding one. It’s filled with more pain and beauty, misery and hope than we’ll ever understand.

While admitting humans are capable of both great evil and sublime goodness, White appears to be getting at a truth found in the Book of Ecclesiastes: “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”

Life moves very fast today and, when you look out the window, it often feels like things are coming apart. Sometimes I wonder if the center can hold. Maybe it can, maybe it will not. I’ll make no predictions.

Still, I think White’s advice is good. In times of despair, cling to goodness and hope. Remember that we’ve been here before—and that tomorrow is another day.