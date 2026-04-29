The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Adam Haman's avatar
Adam Haman
3h

Beautiful and timely. Thankee, good sir!

Semi-related, I enjoyed EB White's appearance as a character in Blue Moon last year (a film I only saw because Ethan Hawke was nominated for Best Actor).

White was a huge influence on a very young book-reading me.

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