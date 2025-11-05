A few weeks ago, a DoorDash driver showed up at our door. I started to tell him he had the wrong house — until my 14-year-old daughter came outside, accepted the delivery, and thanked him. She loves DoorDash. I don’t.

“It’s too expensive,” I answer whenever she asks. Apparently, however, the service is not too expensive for millions of food stamp recipients.

I recently discovered a new trend: people using EBT cards, better known as food stamps, to pay for deliveries. When I first saw complaints about this on X, I assumed it was fake news. A 60-second Google search confirmed I was wrong.

On its website, DoorDash boasts about how many SNAP recipients use its service and offers instructions on how to sign up and buy EBT-approved items. (Some indulgences, such as fast food, are still off limits.)

“Since launching support for SNAP/EBT payments,” said Fuad Hannon, vice president of new verticals at DoorDash, “over 1.1 million consumers have added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash.”

That was in April 2024. Since then, usage has only grown. Earlier this year, the company reported that the number of SNAP/EBT users had more than doubled to 2.4 million.

This is clearly good news for DoorDash, as its stock has quadrupled since it began accepting EBT cards. It also raises important questions about the SNAP program, which has become a focal point in the government shutdown.