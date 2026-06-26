The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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DMC's avatar
DMC
1d

However, the supposedly sane, moderate Democrats will vote for the Democrat party no matter what. It the era of Trump that may be explainable but if you give more than 5 seconds of thought to it is insane. We have textbooks examples of total failure in our cities and some of our states. at the seem time we have thriving states like Florida and Texas. Look at where people are moving to, and from. (Works in reverse too. the homeless are moving to California.) f they are not willing to recognize success in deference to party allegiance based on social standing they deserve what is coming at them.

The problem is, while I don't mind if someone I don't agree with shoots themselves in the foot, its a problem if they are standing on my head.

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Patrick T. Peterson's avatar
Patrick T. Peterson
1d

Excellent!

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