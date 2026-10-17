The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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William Pritting's avatar
William Pritting
Oct 17Edited

The USA inflation as of October 16, 2026 is due to the “oil shock” in the economy from the war against Iran reducing the supply of oil on the international market, from the Houthi’s bombing Saudi Arabia’s refineries, from Ukraine bombing Russia’s refineries, from the Democrats causing the closing of USA refineries, and from it being the “2026 Midterm Election Season.”

Trump’s tariffs have had no impact on inflation!

Churchill was a shill for the Imperialists/Globalists who seek to destroy and abolish independent sovereign nation-states, especially the USA Constitutional Republic, so they can “Build Back Better” their quest TO RESTORE THE FEUDAL ORDER.

https://substack.com/@william3n4z2/note/c-351157563?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

THE AMERICAN SYSTEM OF POLITICAL ECONOMY Vs. THE BRITISH SYSTEM OF FREE TRADE, COLONIZATION, AND SLAVERY

What is `American System’ Economics?

https://william3n4z2.substack.com/p/what-is-american-system-economics?utm_source=direct&r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

The American System Vs. The British System of Free Trade

https://william3n4z2.substack.com/p/the-american-system-vs-the-british?utm_source=direct&r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

Origins of “The American System”: Colonial Precursors of Hamilton

https://william3n4z2.substack.com/p/origins-of-the-american-system-colonial?utm_source=direct&r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

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Michael Barry's avatar
Michael Barry
Oct 17

Winston S. Churchill was actually a smart man. Not just smart talking. He knew history and economics is part of history. DJT not so much.

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