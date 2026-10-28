The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Glitterpuppy
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I made a great living catering to the rich. I had an upscale restaurant in a glitzy zip code in Florida. Obviously, they spent money, were easy to deal with and generally pleasant. Thanks, California…

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