The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Matildamatilda's avatar
Matildamatilda
Oct 15

They did all three. In broad daylight. And you’re marching in your silly “no kings” marches like it matters.

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David Hovgaard's avatar
David Hovgaard
Oct 15

Because he didn't. Sir Han tried but Rosy Greer had him pinned. His shots went up into the door frame. Robert Kennedy was shot with a thirty eight at close range. Sir Han had a twenty two. Source Confessions of Medical Examiner.

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