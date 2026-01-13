The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
2d

I’m very familiar with Hayek.. and Ludwig von Mises. It’s quite disappointing how few are. Ditto Huxley, McLuhan, Vonnegut,Locke, Rousseau, Voltaire, Paine , Lord Acton, Montesquieu, Descartes, Ayn Rand, Bonhoeffer or really, much of anything.

Devolution 101

Reply
Share
1 reply
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

Brilliant connection between Hayek and the pandemic playbook. What really gets me is how factual relativism works in practice once bureaucratic authority replaces science I watched this unfold in real time during lockdowns when questioning became heresy overnight. Hayek nailed it when he warned that once truth becomes somthing laid down by authority rather than discovered, the whole foundation crumbles sicne nobody can trust anything anymore.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 jjmilt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture