The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick T. Peterson's avatar
Patrick T. Peterson
1d

Great Stuff.

and I I NEVER thought I would be saying that about Beavis and Butthead.

Reply
Share
Bryce Walat's avatar
Bryce Walat
1d

Of all the white people in the known universe, Beavis and Butt-Head have the least amount of white privilege. And as far as white supremacy is concerned, they’re just about the least supreme white people in said known universe.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 jjmilt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture