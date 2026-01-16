Republicans and Democrats don’t concur on many things these days, but on one point they increasingly agree: Social Security is a mess. The latest evidence comes from a viral Washington Post story reporting that the government’s retirement program “ends the year in turmoil.”

The story touches on the program’s many problems heading into 2026: a multimillion-case backlog, field offices buried under record transaction volumes, and customer service in disarray, with average callback wait times exceeding an hour.

“It was not good before, don’t get me wrong,” John Pfannenstein, a claims specialist, told the outlet. “But the cracks are more than beginning to show.”

While some of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency-inspired reform efforts may have added to the chaos, Social Security’s problems extend well beyond recently reported case backlogs and poor customer service.

Waiting an hour for a bureaucrat to return a phone call is frustrating, but it pales in comparison to a $25 trillion funding hole. And while the president might want to take credit for everything, it’s not fair to lay this disaster at his feet.

Social Security is facing insolvency, the Bipartisan Policy Center noted. Its primary trust fund is projected to be depleted by 2033.

“Policymakers from both parties have known for decades that Social Security’s finances are unsustainable but have consistently failed to act,” the report says, “leaving the program an estimated $25 trillion short over the next 75 years.”

Blaming the president for this entitlement mess may have political appeal, but the truth is harder to swallow. After all, Social Security has not undergone serious reform since 1983.

There were attempts, of course. Former President Bill Clinton led a reform effort in the late 1990s based on Chile’s model of individual accounts, but it collapsed amid impeachment drama. Seven years later, I was working in the White House speechwriting office when former President George W. Bush launched a national tour promoting Social Security reform. That plan also went nowhere, largely because of partisanship.

That was a missed opportunity. Economist Andrew Biggs recently noted that the Bush proposal would have pushed Social Security’s insolvency back by about a decade, reduced long-term funding gaps by roughly one-third, and preserved benefits for most retirees — especially those most dependent on the program. (A recurring theme of the Bush years was that his worst ideas were implemented, while his best ones went nowhere.)

Politicians will continue to blame each other for Social Security’s problems. But at least the country has finally reached a point where nearly everyone agrees the system is broken.