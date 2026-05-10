The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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alexander.helphand's avatar
alexander.helphand
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They want to take him off our money. Maybe they should put his mother on instead. We have little people because we cant tolerate great people. Thank you for that great column.

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