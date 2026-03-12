The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

kellyjohnston
14h

We have embraced roundabouts here in western Loudoun County, VA, as well as in the fast-growing southern areas of the county. They work wonderfully and, in three years here near Purcellville (population 10,000), I've never heard of an accident. Traffic never backs up (it does on Main Street, where a few traditional intersections with lights or four-way stops are present). They work, and local drivers seem to like and know how to navigate them.

Thomas Robinson
11h

Roundabouts take up lots of space. At a busy intersection all 4 corners are occupied by valuable businesses. The eminent domain costs would be staggering. Also I live in California where almost all stop lights are metered.

