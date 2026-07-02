The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
42m

Yes, the American experiment in limited government has completely failed. The Founders would not recognize the modern American Empire.

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