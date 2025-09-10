The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Laura Love

38m
Civil asset forfeiture needs to be criminalized. It is wrong and has no place in America.

John Kelleher

3h
That’s ridiculous!It wasn’t even his beer and he didn’t know he was carrying it. Also why are state troopers enforcing a local prohibition ordinance?

