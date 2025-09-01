The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alexander.helphand's avatar
alexander.helphand
17h

Obviously there is a time to hurry and a time to be slow. Hurry so to speak to do something good. Be slow to do something bad. Is there one thing to do make everyone's life better. I would think it would depend on the individual. This column though obviously makes you think which is a pleasure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 jjmilt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture