The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

MarkG
19h

I’d add Angle of Repose, Wallace Stegner, 1971 Pulitzer

alexander.helphand
1d

Usually I look at lists like this and say I've tried 1or 2--3 etc. and hated them and even the rest would not grab me But.here. Starting in no order To kill a Mockingbird, fabulous book. Lonesome Dove never really grabbed me don't know why never gave it a chance. But maybe I should. Gone with the wind just not my cup of tea. Old man and the sea, terrible maybe because I read it in high school. but royaling boring. Phillip Roth haven't read it remember when it came out, It probably merits a look. Executioners Song whole genre I don't know if I want to get into. So how wonderful that here is a list of books, that when I get to them I will again something from them and have my horizons broadened. Which is seems to be very rare in what I read today.

