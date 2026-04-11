A few years ago, my wife and I developed a new form of entertainment. After the kids go to bed, we unwind — often over a drink or two — by watching old music videos on YouTube.

It’s fun to revisit favorites from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. Even though the songs are familiar, oftentimes the music videos are not. Some great songs have terrible videos (“Your Love” by The Outfield). Some pretty ordinary songs have spectacular videos, either because the production was cutting-edge (practically any Belinda Carlisle video) or because they were genuinely creative despite their low quality (“Stay” by Shakespeare’s Sister). Some are both (“Objects in the Rear View Mirror” by Meatloaf).

The problem with our entertainment is YouTube’s algorithm feeds us a lot of the same stuff over and over. I have the same problem on other platforms. I hear the same songs on the radio and Pandora all the time.

On one hand, this isn’t entirely bad.

Like most people, I like what I like, so listening to favorites again isn’t necessarily a problem. Just as seeing Hamlet on stage for a fourth time — or reading The Lord of the Rings or The Brothers Karamazov again — can still be pleasurable and enriching.

That said, experiencing new things is good. A fresh song — like a new play, book, or movie — is a chance to tap into another corner of the human experience, something we all share.

As silly as it sounds, it’s easy to feel like nothing good is being created anymore. In some ways, this isn’t as crazy as it sounds. When I look back and see that Pulp Fiction, Forrest Gump, and The Shawshank Redemption all came out in 1994, it’s easy to feel like Hollywood is cooked. In a single year, Hollywood put out three films that were better than any film made in the last ten years! (The truth is that much of the best storytelling today is happening on television, not the big screen.)

The same goes for music, to a degree. A great deal of music is produced today, but a lot of it is dreck, particularly among the biggest hits (sorry, Taylor).

And yet the fact remains: most of the music being produced is music we never hear. What we do hear is curated for us — by marketers, disc jockeys, algorithms, and streaming platforms.

Now, I’m not complaining about this arrangement. Curation is natural, as is marketing. And algorithms do as much good as bad. Yet if we are not proactive about wandering off the path, it’s easy to miss a lot of great art — especially songs.

There’s something magical about discovering a great new song. That’s why I decided to write this piece. Good things should be shared, especially those hidden nuggets of gold that lie just beneath the surface.

Here are six songs you probably don’t know. (Let me know in the comments how many of these songs you knew before reading this, especially if you knew all six.)

1. “Lost Together” (1992) by Blue Rodeo

I first heard “Lost Together” in 2025 while watching the third season of Resident Alien, a pretty good show my kids love. I loved the song immediately and had to figure out who sang it because I had no idea, even though it came out during a time I was actually paying attention to new music.

The answer is Blue Rodeo, a Canadian country-rock band formed in Toronto in 1984. As the title suggests, “Lost Together” is about feeling adrift in life but not alone — because of a soulmate. It’s a simple but powerful idea, and it lands every time vocalist Greg Keelor sings the chorus.

The beauty of the song lies in its humility, something I believe to be a virtue even though it’s scorned by many thinkers. Rather than promising clarity or control, “Lost Together” suggests that peace can be found in the most important thing in this world: the people we love.

2. “The Silence” by Manchester Orchestra

“The Silence” is the most haunting song on this list.

The closing track of Manchester Orchestra’s 2017 album A Black Mile to the Surface, the song was written by frontman Andy Hull. It begins slowly and quietly before building into a powerful crescendo, blending restrained piano and guitar with an increasingly urgent — almost desperate — vocal performance.

The rising intensity mirrors the emotional arc of the lyrics, which wrestle with guilt, forgiveness, and the search for meaning.

I hesitated to include this song because there is a certain darkness to it. But it’s also beautiful and honest. Few songs capture the tension between doubt and hope quite the way this one does.

3. “Change” by Tracy Chapman

Some songs feel timeless from the moment they’re written. “Change” is one of them, at least for me.

I still remember the first time I heard the song, which was released on Tracy Chapman’s 2005 album Where You Live. Though the song never achieved quite as much recognition as Chapman hits like “Fast Car” or “Talkin’ ’Bout a Revolution,” it’s just as powerful and was featured in HBO’s promo (see below) for its best original programs at the time: Rome, Deadwood, The Sopranos, The Wire, Extras, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Entourage.

Can we pause just a moment to marvel at that lineup, by the way? Tell me any network at any time that had a more impressive list of TV shows. The first five I have on my list of the greatest shows of all-time.

Back to “Change.” The song is quiet, restrained, and deeply reflective. Over a simple arrangement, Chapman explores the human longing for transformation.

“If you knew that you would die today

You saw the face of God and love

Would you change?

Would you change?

If you knew that love can’t break your heart

When you’re down so low, you cannot fall

Would you change? Would you change?”

The song’s central idea is simple but profound: change is hard. It’s something I think about a lot because I see it over and over: people want to change their lives, but they can’t. I plan on offering more thoughts about the question for change/transformation in a future post.

4. “Way Back When” by Grizfolk

Few songs tug on my heartstrings more than this one.

“Way Back When” by the indie band Grizfolk appeared in several commercials and the kid’s movie Mr. Peabody & Sherman, which means it reached a fairly large audience. But despite that exposure, the song never became a hit.

That’s a shame because it’s the kind of song that makes you want to roll the windows down, turn the radio up, drive fast, and remember. The tune captures that universal feeling of looking back on youth (yours or someone else’s) and remembering the best time you had.

“Way Back When” is nostalgic without being sentimental. And if you think about those closest to you and the magical times you shared, you might shed a tear.