I’ve long regarded J.R.R. Tolkien as one of the great thinkers of twentieth century. The Lord of the Rings author was of course not just a wonderful fantasy writer, but a brilliant Christian philosopher.

Below is an assortment of quotes from Tolkien on various topics—particularly life, death, and war—that offer a glimpse into his mind and philosophy.

1. “Human stories are practically always about one thing, aren’t they? Death. The inevitability of death.” – 1968 BBC documentary

2. “Well, the first War of the Machines seems to be drawing to its final inconclusive chapter — leaving, alas, everyone the poorer, many bereaved or maimed and millions dead, and only one thing triumphant: the Machines.” – letter to son Michael in 1945 (published 1981)

3. “I do so dearly believe that no half-heartedness and no worldly fear must turn us aside from following the light unflinchingly.” – letter to wife Edith

4. “I have the hatred of apartheid in my bones…” – Valedictory address, Oxford University (1959)

5. “Every morning I wake up and think good, another 24 hours’ pipe-smoking.” – 1966 interview

6. “My political opinions lean more and more to Anarchy (philosophically understood, meaning abolition of control not whiskered men with bombs).” – 1943 letter to son Christopher

7. “Nearly all marriages, even happy ones, are mistakes: in the sense that almost certainly (in a more perfect world, or even with a little more care in this very imperfect one) both partners might be found more suitable mates. But the real soul-mate is the one you are actually married to.” – letter to son Michael in 1941

8. “There was a solemn article in the local paper seriously advocating systematic exterminating of the entire German nation as the only proper course after military victory: because, if you please, they are rattlesnakes, and don’t know the difference between good and evil! … The Germans have just as much right to declare the Poles and Jews exterminable vermin, subhuman, as we have to select the Germans: in other words, no right, whatever they have done.” – September 1944 letter

9. “I have in this War a burning private grudge — which would probably make me a better soldier at 49 than I was at 22: against that ruddy little ignoramus Adolf Hitler.” - Letter to his son Michael Tolkien, 1941

10. “You can make the Ring an allegory of our own time, if you like: an allegory of the inevitable fate that awaits all attempts to defeat evil power by power.” – letter to his publisher in 1947

11. “The utter folly of these lunatic physicists to consent to do such work for war-purposes: calmly plotting the destruction of the world! Such explosives in men’s hands, while their moral and intellectual status is declining, is about as useful as giving out firearms to all inmates of a gaol and then saying that you hope ‘this will ensure peace.'” – Aug. 9, 1945 letter to son Christopher

12. “We’re in God’s hands. But He does not look kindly on Babel-builders.” – Aug. 9, 1945 letter to son Christopher

“Wars are not favourable to delicate pleasures.” "A Secret Vice" (lecture, 1931)

14. “I am in fact a Hobbit (in all but size). I like gardens, trees, and unmechanized farmlands; I smoke a pipe, and like good plain food (unrefrigerated), but detest French cooking; I like, and even dare to wear in these dull days, ornamental waistcoats. I am fond of mushrooms (out of a field); have a very simple sense of humor (which even my appreciative critics find tiresome); I go to bed late and get up late (when possible). I do not travel much.” – Letter to Deborah Webster, 195