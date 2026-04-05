The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

The Take (by Jon Miltimore)

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Eric R. Ward's avatar
Eric R. Ward
1d

Excellent piece—thanks. I really like the framing of “things to avoid”—much more actionable than “empower your children” vagueness.

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